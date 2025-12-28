San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is “highly unlikely” to play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football due to his ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to suit up despite knee and ankle injuries.

Both Kittle and Pearsall are listed as questionable for the 49ers' Sunday night showdown. Kittle didn't practice during the week because of the ankle injury, which he suffered in a dominant win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. The star tight end caught seven passes for 115 yards and a score in the win before going down. Luckily, he avoided a serious injury, and the hope is he doesn't miss much more time if he does indeed sit against Chicago.

Pearsall didn't play against the Colts but improved throughout this past week.

“He got through it,” Shanahan said of Pearsall, per 49ers.com. “He was able to go some, as opposed to last week he wasn't able to go at all. I think it got better for him each day and hopefully it'll continue here over the next 48 hours.”

What's at stake in 49ers vs. Bears

The 49ers and Bears have both already clinched playoff spots, with Chicago winning the NFC North on Saturday after the Green Bay Packers lost to the Baltimore Ravens. The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the line, though, so there's plenty at stake.

San Francisco's path to a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC is beating Chicago and then the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. The Bears need to beat the 49ers on Sunday night and then the Detroit Lions in Week 18, plus the Seahawks need to lose to either the Carolina Panthers or San Francisco.