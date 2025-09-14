Travis Kelce admitted that he's an “emotional guy,” which led to his vulnerable response when proposing to Taylor Swift.

In an interview with NFL on FOX, Erin Andrews, who is a friend of the couple, asked if he was nervous about proposing.

“She can tell that story. The palms were definitely sweating,” said Kelce, who admitted that he shed “a few tears.”

“I’m an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there,” he added. “But it’s been an exciting ride up to this day, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.”

"How rattled did you get when you proposed?"@ErinAndrews sat down with @tkelce to talk about his eventful last few weeks! 💍

Andrews asked how much happier he's been since dating Swift.

“She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am,” he said of Swift who he began dating in 2023.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announces engagement

Kelce and Swift literally broke Instagram when they announced that they were engaged.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple wrote in the joint Instagram post.

After they announced their engagement, Ed Kelce, Travis' dad shared that the actual engagement happened about two weeks before the world found out.

“Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks—not quite two weeks ago,” Ed told ABC News 5 Cleveland.

“He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine,’” Ed continued. “They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

As for the upcoming wedding, the couple is thinking of possibly tying the knot at Swift's Rhode Island mansion. They also want a more intimate wedding setting.

“It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle,” the insider said of their nuptials per PEOPLE. “They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy.”

As the congratulatory messages kept pouring in, Kelce thanked everyone on an episode of New Heights podcast which he co-hosts with Jason Kelce.

“I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on,” he said.“It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with.”