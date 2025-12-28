The Pittsburgh Steelers have once again clinched a winning season under Mike Tomlin. That's been the one consistent thing throughout the head coach's tenure in Pittsburgh. That being said, a winning season hasn't always guaranteed a playoff berth over the last few years.

The Steelers could change that in Week 17. The Steelers are set to face off against the Cleveland Browns on the road this week. After the Baltimore Ravens won this week against the Green Bay Packers, there's only one way for Pittsburgh to clinch the division and a playoff spot: win against the Browns, per Adam Schefter.

A win over the Steelers puts them at 10 wins, making it impossible for the Ravens (8-8) to catch up. However, should the Steelers lose to the Browns, that sets up a rubber match in Week 18 against the Ravens. A loss there for Pittsburgh would eliminate them, as Baltimore would get the leg up in the tiebreaker due to the better in-division record.

The Steelers should be clear favorites to win over the Browns this week. For one, Pittsburgh trashed Cleveland earlier this season, winning 23-9 back in Week 6. Things have changed since then, with Cleveland's starting quarterback (Dillon Gabriel before, Shedeur Sanders now) being the most prominent change. Still, the general core of the Steelers remain.

The biggest hurdle the Steelers will have to overcome in the game will be star pass rusher Myles Garrett. The Browns star is on the hunt to claim the NFL's single-season record for most sacks in a game, held by legend Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh star TJ Watt. Garrett will be extra motivated to get the record against Aaron Rodgers, posing a threat to the Steelers' playoff hopes.