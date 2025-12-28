Baltimore had plenty to celebrate after its 41-24 win over the Packers, including a viral locker-room moment where Tyler Huntley and Derrick Henry wore a giant foam cheese grater as the Ravens’ sideline leaned into the Lambeau theme.

With Lamar Jackson sidelined, Huntley steadied the offense, and Henry did what he does, flattening Green Bay with 216 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Baltimore’s ground game piled up 307 rushing yards.

Now comes the uncomfortable part for the Ravens: the waiting. Their playoff math requires help, specifically a Steelers loss at Cleveland on Sunday to keep Baltimore’s postseason hopes alive. And the way the Ravens are talking about it, they’re not pretending it’s some casual scoreboard check.

Per Jamison Hensley on X, Huntley summed up the urgency with a line that sounded half-joke, half-command: he said he’s “trying to get out of here and call Shedeur (Sanders) and tell him to get it done,” referring to Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the need for Cleveland to handle Pittsburgh.

Hensley also shared Henry’s plan for the day, and it was as direct as you’d expect from a veteran who just carried a season on his back: “I’ll be watching and praying.”

John Harbaugh acknowledges he will be watching the Steelers-Browns game on Sunday very closely. Ravens need Steelers to lose to keep Baltimore’s playoff hopes alive. pic.twitter.com/jBApRmF9N0 — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 28, 2025

That’s the vibe in Baltimore right now. The Ravens did their part against a quality opponent, and they did it in a way that reminded everyone what this team looks like when the run game is dictating terms and the sideline is feeding off it.

But the path forward still runs through another stadium, another matchup, and a quarterback on another roster.

Henry’s night against Green Bay also came with a history stamp. He set the NFL record for most games with 200-plus rushing yards, reaching seven, and he did it while logging a career-high 36 carries for those 216 yards.

His late workload mattered, too, with a game-sealing run that NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo described as “a game-sealing beauty.”

So Sunday became simple for Baltimore. They won and that's it.