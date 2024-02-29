The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Detroit Pistons Friday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Cavaliers are 38-20 this season, but they are coming off a heartbreaking double-overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers are 3-0 against the Pistons, though. In those games, Darius Garland is scoring 23.0 points per game. Donovan Mitchell leads the team with 32.5 points per game, but he has played in just two of the three games. As a team, the Cavaliers are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Pistons this season.
The Pistons have yet to reach 10 wins, but they are coming off a 10-point win over the Chicago Bulls. In the three games against the Cavaliers this season, Cade Cunningham is averaging 20.5 points per game and 8.7 assists. Jalen Duren has only played in two of the games, but he is averaging a double-double against Cleveland. As a team, the Pistons are scoring 107.3 points per game against the Cavaliers this year. Marcus Sasser will remain out for the Pistons in this one.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pistons Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: -10 (-106)
Moneyline: -450
Detroit Pistons: +10 (-114)
Moneyline: +350
Over: 223.5 (-110)
Under: 223.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Detroit
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers have been one of the better defensive teams in the NBA this season. They are second in points allowed per game, and one of just four teams to allow under 110.0 per contest. This has been no different against the Pistons, as well. Detroit is scoring 107.3 points per game against the Cavaliers, which is why they have been able to win all three games. If the Cavaliers can keep playing strong defense, they will be able to win this game on the road.
Cleveland is 26-5 when they allow less than 110 points this season. They are an elite defensive team, and the Pistons will struggle because of it. I would not expect Detroit to score any more than 110 points in this game. Because of this, the Cavaliers should be able to cover the spread.
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pistons are going to have a very tough time scoring in this game, so they need to match the Cavaliers on defense. They have held the Cavaliers to just 115.3 points per game, and that is six points better than the Pistons season average on points allowed. Detroit is able to play better defense against the Cavaliers. Part of it is the Pistons, the other part is the Cavaliers' lack of scoring. Nonetheless, the Pistons have been able to keep games close because of this. If the Pistons can continue playing tough defense against the Cavaliers, they can cover this spread.
Final Cavaliers-Pistons Prediction & Pick
On paper, the Cavaliers are a much better team. However, the largest margin of victory for the Cavaliers over the Pistons this season is just nine points. With a double-digit spread, I like the Pistons to cover again. They might not win, but they will give the Cavaliers a run for their money.
Final Cavaliers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons +10 (-114)