We're back to bring you a betting prediction and pick for this Saturday nightcap in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for the day's final matchup. The Los Angeles Lakers (19-7) will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (6-21) in their second meeting of the season, the Lakers leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are fourth in the Western Conference following their most recent 143-135 win over the Utah Jazz. They've posted nine wins over their last 12 games and already beat this Clippers team once, hoping to continue those trends as the road favorites here.

The Los Angeles Clippers are second-to-last in the Western Conference, most recently falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-101. It was their fifth-consecutive loss, their 10th loss in their last 11 games. They'll hope to steal a win against their rivals as the home underdogs.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Clippers: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Clippers Key Injuries

Lakers: Rui Hachimura, Questionable (groin) / Deandre Ayton, OUT (elbow) / Austin Reaves, OUT (calf) / Gabe Vincent, OUT (back)

Clippers: Cam Christie, Questionable (foot) / Bradley Beal, OUT (foot) / Derrick Jones Jr., OUT (knee)

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 3-8 at home this season. The Lakers are 12-3 on the road.

The Lakers are 11-3 outright when listed as betting favorites. The Clippers are 1-12 as underdogs.

The Clippers are 8-19 ATS overall, 1-12 ATS at home. The Lakers are 16-10 ATS overall, 10-5 ATS on the road.

The Lakers are 7-3 outright, 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against the Clippers.

The Clippers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of the Lakers' last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Clippers' last nine games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup

Since the Lakers' last 135-118 win over the Clippers, the Lakers have gone in a positive direction while their in-city rivals slide towards the bottom of the Western Conference. The Clippers have been disappointing to watch this year and with all the hope built up around this roster during the preseason, it's troubling to see them struggle so much with future Hall-of-Famers Kawhi Leonard and James Harden leading the charge.

Things are much more balanced on the Lakers' side this season thanks to the continuing evolvement of Austin Reaves as a scoring star in the NBA. He'll be out for this particular game with an injury, but with Luka Doncic scoring 43 points his last time out against this Clippers team, the scoring should be in great hands behind the NBA's leader in points.

LeBron James has also provided a balanced presence to this roster and despite his new role as the third scoring option on this team, everyone's aware that James does the little things to help his team win games like this. With Reaves out, we should see James handle more of the facilitating duties as both him and Doncic will have to make due with a patchwork lineup given several injuries to starters.

This would certainly be a closer game if the Clippers were playing up to their true potential, but it's hard to envision them winning this game when trying to come up with scoring chances on the offensive side.

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

The first meeting between these squads wasn't necessarily close, but the Clippers will have a small break with Austin Reaves out for the Lakers in this one. His absence could be the reason why this spread is set so low in favor of the Lakers, but it speaks volumes to the difference in performance from both teams considering the players on the Clippers' side as well.

I expect the Clippers to actually control this game early, but LeBron James will eventually take the driver's seat and will his team to a win during the fourth quarter. Expect a big game out of Luka Doncic once again with the soft defensive matchup all night.

Final Lakers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -1.5 (-112); OVER 229.5 (-110)