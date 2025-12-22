ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with a betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at this next tilt in the Eastern Conference. The Charlotte Hornets (9-19) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-14) for their second meeting this season, the Hornets leading 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Hornets-Cavs prediction and pick.

The Charlotte Hornets are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings after most recently dropping to the Detroit Pistons 112-86. The loss broke a two-game winning streak as they've split their last 10 games at 5-5. They'll hope for another upset win over the Cavs as betting underdogs.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are seventh in the Eastern standings, falling to the Chicago Bulls 136-125 in their last game. They dropped back-to-back games against the Bulls, making for a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. They'll hope to bounce back with a win here.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Hornets vs. Cavs Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +9.5 (-105)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -9.5 (-115)

Over: 238.5 (-115)

Under: 238.5 (-105)

Hornets vs. Cavs Key Injuries

Charlotte: Ryan Kalkbrenner, OUT (elbow) / Collin Sexton, OUT (quad) / Grant Williams, OUT (knee)

Cleveland: Sam Merrill, Probable (hand) / Donovan Mitchell, Probable (illness) / Evan Mobley, OUT (calf) / Larry Nance Jr., OUT (calf) / Max Strus, OUT (foot)

Hornets vs. Cavs Betting Trends

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 9-8 at home. The Charlotte Hornets are 3-11 on the road.

The Cavs are 8-21 ATS overall, 4-13 ATS at home. The Hornets are 14-14 ATS overall, 6-8 ATS on the road.

The Cavs are 14-12 as betting favorites. The Hornets 8-17 as underdogs.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Cleveland's 17 home games.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Charlotte's last 12 games.

The Hornets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The Cavaliers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games.

Keys to Hornets vs. Cavs Matchup

The Charlotte Hornets managed an unlikely 119-111 overtime win against the Cavaliers their first time meeting, highlighted by a game-high 29 points from Hornets' rookie Kon Knueppel. He's quickly grown into a cornerstone of this team and he's shooting a lights-out 40.9% from three-point range on the season. PG LaMelo Ball is also looking to bounce back from a lackluster eight-point outing during his last game, so expect the Hornets to be firing on all cylinders as they try to keep this momentum going.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have been sliding over this recent stretch and they're certainly feeling the effects of not having Evan Mobley in the lineup as their defensive stopper. While he's been durable this season, the Cavaliers are 1-3 when playing without him and will have a tall task in covering this wide spread, something they've been unable to do over the last five games.

Furthermore, the Cavaliers have been awful against the spread when playing at home and given the elevated play of this Hornets team, they could be in for another close game at home. Miles Bridges has been aggressive in driving to the hoop and drawing fouls on opposing big men, so he'll see a ton of work inside against Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen. Look for that to be the key matchup as PG Darius Garland will have to carry the scoring load for Cleveland if Donovan Mitchell is out.

Still, this Cavaliers' team is built on their defensive identity and without Mobley on the floor, they lack an interior defender who can also leak out to the three-point line and defend guards. Expect both teams to be active in their fast break and don't be surprised if the Hornets are the fresher team running down the floor by the fourth quarter.

Hornets vs. Cavs Prediction and Pick

These two teams matched up well the first time they played and it'll be interesting to see how the Cavaliers fare without Evan Mobley in the lineup. They rely on him a great deal on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, so we'll see if they continue to focus their efforts on defense or if this Cavs' team prefers to try and run their opponents out of the gym.

The Hornets, on the other hand, have been playing well over their last five games and should be able to offer some resistance during this one. So long as LaMelo Ball continues to be a scoring threat while also finding teammates like Knueppel and Bridges for easy baskets, the Hornets should be able to keep this game within a close range.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to roll with the Charlotte Hornets to cover the spread as this total goes under with both teams missing key pieces on offense.

Final Hornets-Cavs Prediction & Pick: Charlotte Hornets +9.5 (-105); UNDER 238.5 (-105)