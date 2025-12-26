The Detroit Lions’ season is officially over. The team entered Week 17 clinging to a slim hope of reaching the playoffs. But the Lions were eliminated from postseason contention after a bitterly disappointing Christmas Day loss to the Max Brosmer-led Minnesota Vikings.

Despite topping Minnesota in time of possession and total yards, the Lions could not hold onto the ball. Jared Goff was responsible for five of Detroit’s six turnovers on Thursday. The Vikings capitalized on the Lions’ mistakes, scoring 16 of their 23 points off turnovers.

The finality of the Week 17 loss hit Goff after the game. The veteran QB acknowledged that he never imagined the team would fall short of the playoffs in 2025. “It sucks. We'll reflect on the whole season after next week, but it sucks,” Goff said, per The Detroit News’ Nolan Bianchi.

Jared Goff fumbles away Lions’ season in Week 17 loss

Goff was dreadful in Detroit’s season-ending 23-10 loss to the Vikings. He went 18/29 for 197 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also lost three fumbles. Goff picked an inopportune time for his first multi-interception game of the year.

Goff threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in last season’s Divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders. On Thursday he topped that woeful performance with a five-turnover debacle.

The Lions’ playoff odds were on life support entering Week 17. Detroit’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday created a grim situation for the team. However, the Lions were still alive. They needed to win their final two games and get lots of help. But a postseason appearance was still possible.

The Lions had to go to Minnesota and beat their division rival on Thursday. The Vikings were playing without J.J. McCarthy, who was ruled out with a hand injury. Rookie undrafted free agent Max Brosmer led a dismal offensive showing as the Vikings posted just 36 total yards of offense in the first half.

However, the Lions failed to take advantage of the inexperienced passer. Detroit was undone by turnovers. And Brosmer got the win in his second career start despite recording three net passing yards in the game.