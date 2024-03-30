Before the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, there were many questions regarding who was and wasn't available for Cleveland. While Donovan Mitchell was able to suit up after missing six games due to a bothersome knee injury, the Cavs were without Dean Wade (knee), Caris LeVert (wrist) and Craig Porter Jr. (illness).
While Porter Jr. isn't a regular in the Cavs' rotation and his illness is sudden, it isn't a major concern long-term. Instead, when it comes to Wade and LeVert, who are key role players for Cleveland, there is some concern about when they will be able to get back on the floor.
What's going on with Caris LeVert and Dean Wade?
Thankfully, before things got underway against the Sixers, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had insight into what was going on with his team's two key reserves.
Bickerstaff shared with ClutchPoints that LeVert's wrist injury has been something he's been dealing with all season long and an issue Cleveland's medical staff continually monitors. Bickerstaff did say that LeVert was a game-time decision leading up to tip-off against Philadelphia and his availability would depend on his wrist. Considering LeVert was unavailable, his status will likely be determined on a game-by-game basis until the pain in his wrist subsides.
Although the Cavs have a 9-3 record without LeVert in the rotation this season, not having him could be a big blow to a Cleveland team trying to find their way on offense. The Cavs have continually relied on LeVert as the team's primary sixth man, carrying the offensive load whenever Mitchell or Darius Garland rest.
It can be hard for Cleveland to replicate LeVert's 13.6 points per game this year if he remains unavailable. But more importantly, if he's not in a rhythm before the playoffs, it could take a bit for LeVert to get rolling which could be something the Cavs cannot afford in a high-pressure scenario.
When it comes to Wade, there's no clear indication of when he'll return to the floor. According to Bickerstaff, like LeVert, Wade's knee has been an ongoing issue all season long, with wear and tear sidelining him for Cleveland's last eight games. While there are no concerns there is any structural damage in his knee, there's just no firm timeline on when Wade will return to the floor.
“It's something that he had been dealing with and continued to play through it,” said Bickerstaff regarding Wade's knee. “It got to the point where he couldn't play through it anymore. We've tried different things medically and we're just trying to see how he progresses by giving him a bit more time.”
Wade has been a key difference-maker for the Cavs on both sides of the floor this season. As a three-point shooting big man, it's easy to understand how he does it on offense. But on defense, Wade grades out as one of the best isolation defenders in the league, assisting in slowing down the opposition's biggest perimeter threats.
More impressively, Cleveland is only allowing 104.0 points per 100 possessions when Wade is on the floor, which is better than their season average of 109.9. Clearly, getting Wade back would be huge for the Cavs on offense and defense. Like LeVert, it will hopefully happen sooner rather than later.