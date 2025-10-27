Before the Cleveland Cavaliers' home-opening win over the Milwaukee Bucks, LaVar Ball was spotted making the rounds at Rocket Arena for the first time since the team traded for his son.

As Lonzo Ball went through his pregame warmup, LaVar chopped it up with Cavs president Koby Altman and assistant general manager Brandon Weems.

LaVar Ball in the house talking to Koby Altman as Lonzo warms up. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Yg6XfmsLQN — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans began to take pictures and introduce themselves to him before the ball tipped, as he walked around carrying a black bag. When Lonzo finished up his session, LaVar opened the bag to reveal a new pair of Cavs-themed Big Baller Brand shoes and gave them to his son.

Lonzo was all smiles as he looked at the wine-and-gold kicks that his dad gifted him.

Big Baller Brand In The Land 👟 https://t.co/wOhvuzekpm pic.twitter.com/Ytt5oqb9Gs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) October 26, 2025

LaVar picked a great night to come to town, as the Cavs defeated the Bucks 118-113. Lonzo looked as good as he has since coming over to Cleveland, recording 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Physically, he was moving well and pinballing the ball around as per usual, with the second-most passes on the team (52); the majority of them went to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Those feeds created 12 points for Cleveland.

Lonzo went 4 of 7 from the field as a scorer. He cashed in on two triples from each wing, hit a turnaround fader early, and made one of the biggest plays of the game with a second-chance putback in the fourth quarter.

Of course, defensively, he was forcing give-ups and making it tough on Milwaukee's guards. Of the four players he guarded against for over a minute, Lonzo allowed just three shot attempts and one perimeter make.

Who knows how many Cavs games LaVar will attend, but for this one, he certainly was a good luck charm for Lonzo in his home debut in front of a raucous crowd in Cleveland.

Oh, and LaMelo Ball didn't have a bad Sunday night himself with a 38-point triple-double for the Charlotte Hornets.