As expected, the Cleveland Cavaliers started the season on Wednesday without Darius Garland, who is still recovering from his left toe surgery. The Cavaliers will have to hold down the fort without the shifty guard for a few more weeks, as the team is taking a cautious approach with him.

The Cavaliers lost to the New York Knicks, 119-111, at Madison Square Garden.

After being down by 15 points at halftime, the Cavaliers stormed back in the third quarter. They outscored the Knicks, 37-22, to tie the game, 87-87, heading into the final frame. The Knicks, however, regained control and eventually snagged the victory.

Cleveland sorely missed Garland's productivity on both ends. But the 25-year-old playmaker said he could be back on the hardwood really soon, confirming the earlier remark of Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson.

“I have a date in my head. I'm not gonna say the date right now, but I'm pretty close,” said Garland during an interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters.

“I'm feeling really good. I'm back playing live at practice, playing five-on-five against the team, I'm working out every day, moving around, so everything's been going well.”

Darius Garland could be back on the court soon for the Cavs 👀 🏀 Watch Cavs-Knicks on NOW on ESPN and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/LHs0HoqTVB — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 23, 2025

The one-time All-Star suffered the left toe injury in the first round of the playoffs versus the Miami Heat. He tried to play through it in the second round against the Indiana Pacers, suiting up in three games, but his mobility was clearly affected.

He underwent surgery in June, with team doctors estimating a recovery period of four to five months before returning to basketball activities.

The Cavaliers also played without De'Andre Hunter against the Knicks due to a knee injury.