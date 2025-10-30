DeSean Jackson’s rapid turnaround of the Delaware State football program —one of the biggest stories of the season —will soon be chronicled in a new independent docuseries. Jackson's inaugural year as the head coach of the Hornets is the subject of the documentary series titled Inside the Hornets’ Nest. The project is co-directed by Jon Connor and Byron Jackson and is currently in production as the Hornets navigate their MEAC Conference schedule.

“This project hits close to home – literally,” Byron Jackson said in a statement. “I’ve watched my brother overcome every kind of doubt his whole life, and now I get to document him doing it again, this time as a leader of young men. He’s given us unfettered access to himself and the team from day one. He’s never been one to shy away from mistakes. He treats them as learning opportunities and wants people to feel like they’re getting to ride along on this historic journey. What’s happening at Delaware State is bigger than football. It’s about family, legacy, and showing what’s possible when you bet on yourself and the people you believe in.”

Connor added, “People thought this was a publicity stunt, but we believed this was the start of something historic. Having Byron alongside his brother from day one has given us a front-row seat not just to a football turnaround, but to a family rewriting history together.”

This upcoming docuseries is the second such project featuring an NFL star turned HBCU football coach. The announcement follows Michael Vick’s partnership with BET for an upcoming docuseries focused on his journey at Norfolk State. Vick’s project is being produced in partnership with SMAC Entertainment, a company co-founded by HBCU alumnus and Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan.

The two former NFL stars will go head-to-head for the first time as coaching rivals on October 30th in a pivotal MEAC matchup. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.