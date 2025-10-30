The Houston Texans bounced back in Week 8, moving to 3-4 with a 26-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers. As they prepare to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 9, more reinforcements are on the way.

Wide receiver Nico Collins has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is on track to play. He is eager to make his return and help the Texans try to win two games in a row, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

“I feel great, blessed to be off protocol,” Collins said. “I'm excited about this week, great matchup. Denver is a great team, excited to be back.”

Collins hit his head hard in Week 7, forcing him to miss the Week 8 matchup. In his absence, rookie receivers Xavier Hutchinson – who led the team with 69 yards and a touchdown – and Jaylin Noel had to step up. Collins liked what he saw and how Houston's receiving corps are developing overall.

“Everybody is stepping up, which is a great thing. That's what you want as a team. When your number is called you want to go out and operate. Go step up and make plays. I'm glad to see my boys out there making plays. One guy missed but you got to continue to go.”

With Collins back though, quarterback CJ Stroud has his alpha receiver to throw to again. Before going down with his injury, Collins caught 26 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He will immediately take over a significant portion of the Texans' passing attack.

Collins couldn't be more excited.