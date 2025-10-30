There is nothing that will get in the way of the Philadelphia Eagles' General Manager, Howie Roseman, when it comes to improving his roster. Roseman is going to do whatever it takes. With the NFL Trade Deadline approaching next week, expect the Eagles to make at least one more move as they load up for another playoff run.

After trading for wide receiver John Mechie III back in August, the Eagles have now sent him to the New York Jets for cornerback Michael Carter II. This trade occurred on Wednesday, as Roseman sought to get ahead of the curve by adding a strong defensive back to the secondary. The team is on a bye week, allowing Carter II more time to adjust. Carter II signed a contract extension with the Jets ahead of last season and will be under control with the Eagles for the next two seasons.

The Eagles could continue to bolster their defense. They need a pass rusher and could look to the Miami Dolphins, according to Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams.

“‘Getting Brandon (Graham) back (out of retirement) is a nice story, but he’s a part-time player who will only marginally help their pass rush,' an NFC scout told me. ‘They are getting no push off the edge, and Howie knows they can’t win that way.

“Two names to keep an eye on: Dolphins edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom played for current Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio when he was with Miami in 2023.'”

The connection is there for Chubb and Phillips with Fangio. This is a move that makes sense for the Eagles, who have a roster worthy of repeating. The Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, and with the deadline next week, this could be the final game for one of these two elite pass rushers, especially if the Dolphins lose and fall to 2-7.