After starting the year 5-0 despite dealing with injuries, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in basketball. Heading into this week, the undefeated Cavs treated their four-game slate as their first real test of the regular season. After Cleveland soundly defeated the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, they're in the home stretch as they prepare to face a familiar playoff foe: the Orlando Magic.

This will be the first of three matchups between the Cavs and Magic. Both sides meet again in Orlando in late February before the season series wraps up in Cleveland in March. Cleveland and Orlando split last year's season series with two wins each. However, the Cavs ultimately got the last laugh, sending Orlando packing in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, winning the series 4-3.

This matchup will serve as a litmus test for either team. However, the young, up-and-coming Magic could be without two stars and a rotation player against the Cavs. Heading into the matchup, Orlando star forward Paolo Banchero is listed as questionable with a right abdominal strain and will likely be a game-time decision. Meanwhile, magic star swingman Franz Wagner will also be a game-time decision while dealing with an illness. Finally, Orlando big man Goga Bitadze is questionable and likely considered a game-time decision while dealing with a strained left foot.

Who will be unavailable when the Cavs face the Magic?

Against Orlando, Cleveland will be without Emoni Bates (knee, G League assignment), Max Strus (ankle), Luke Travers (G League assignment), and J.T. Thor (G League assignment). Not having Bates, Thor, or Travers isn't surprising. All three need valuable on-court reps to continue their development, and the Cavs don't have the minutes to let them play in the game.

So, while Thor and Travers will practice with the team, they'll wait to get rolling when the NBA G League season starts. Bates, meanwhile, remains sidelined, rehabbing after preseason knee surgery. Hopefully, Bates will be available when the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, starts their season.

Cleveland's matchup with Orlando will be the sixth straight regular-season game without Strus. The Cavs sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during individual workouts while recovering from a bruised hip. After confirming the sprain's severity, Strus will be reevaluated after six weeks of treatment and rehabilitation.

That timeline suggests he’ll remain sidelined for at least Cleveland's first 20 regular-season contests. Strus had missed some time this preseason but appeared to be on the verge of returning for the opener against the Toronto Raptors. With Strus still sidelined, Dean Wade will likely start at small forward for the Cavs. Wade started in Strus's place throughout the regular season. Expect him to do the same against Magic at home.

After missing Cleveland's win over Los Angeles, defensive specialist Craig Porter Jr. is listed as doubtful with a strained right thumb. It's unknown when the Cavs guard injured his right thumb. However, with Ty Jerome playing so well for Cleveland, Porter wasn't in the Cavs' regular rotation. Regardless, getting Porter back would be an excellent addition for Cleveland. Orlando has a strong guard rotation. So, additional defensive support will be needed to handle this. Regardless, the Cavs have to be locked in against the Magic. If not, they could suffer their first loss of the year.