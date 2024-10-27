The Cleveland Cavaliers have been red-hot coming out of the gates, starting the season 3-0. Things are clicking for the Cavs under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland is seeing critical roleplayers find their niche and step up. Meanwhile, the Cavs are seeing their stars still put up their usual numbers – just at a much more efficient clip. However, considering Cleveland took on the Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Washington Wizards to start the season, was this just an extension of their preseason? Was starting the year undefeated that much of a surprise?

Well, these were all regular-season battles, and the Cavs got the best from every opponent. However, Cleveland is also one of the NBA's best teams and has taken care of business against weaker foes. So the Cavs starting the season 3-0 shouldn't be a surprise – it was always the expectation. Cleveland superstar Donovan Mitchell seems to have felt the same after the Cavs took care of business against the Wizards, winning 135-116. In a message to the team, Mitchell wasn't diminishing what Cleveland had done or the opponents they had faced. However, the Cavs' superstar leader told his teammates that Cleveland's real first test was about to begin.

“How do I say this,” Mitchell replied when asked about that impromptu postgame message. “We took care of business. We did what we’re supposed to do for these three games. But now, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, that’s where we really see what we’re made of as a group and if our habits continue through with tougher opponents and tougher games.

“Not every game’s going to be a 20-point blowout. Just understanding that it’s nice and we’re doing a lot of great things, but also have to keep in mind the tougher tests are coming up.”

What's the first test for Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs?

Instead of returning home, the Cavs stay on the road and head to the Big Apple. Cleveland will face the re-vamped New York Knicks to kick off their test, who added Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to their roster during the offseason. The Knicks' new additions and their existing threats will present a unique challenge – especially to Mitchell.

“It’s a new system, so you’re learning new things,” Mitchell said. “But now, are we willing to continue to do the different things — and it’s all of us, myself included — that have made us successful these first three games when it’s not as easy? When you’re going against Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and All-NBA-level defenders? Are we willing to still do that offensively and defensively? Are we willing to do the little things? Are we willing to have each other’s back?

“This is not to say we won’t. I don’t want that to be the thing. I’m not saying I doubt we will. I know we will. But that’s just what we hold ourselves to. If we want to be the team we want to be, that’s where it starts. There’s no letting off the gas. The biggest thing is continuing to build, continuing to do what we’ve been doing these first three games.”

New York can pressure Cleveland on the perimeter with Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart, making life hard for Mitchell and backcourt co-star Darius Garland. On the inside, Towns can force Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen to be stretched out defensively. While both can defend in space, if New York mixes up the Cavs enough on defense, it can create an imbalance on either end of the floor. Thankfully, the Cavs know this, and there's reason for optimism in their locker room.

Why Cleveland is feeling good heading into a tough week

“We’re going in the right direction,” Jarrett Allen said after the Cavs beat the Wizards. “I feel like if you ask people on the team, we’re not necessarily where we want to be on the offensive side of things. But we’re still in a good place, and we’re on the trajectory to be even better.”

The Knicks will be challenging, and Cleveland isn't going with the expectation that they'll ace it. They're carrying the same mentality against the Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando Magic, and Milwaukee Bucks, the three remaining opponents in this week's gauntlet. All four opponents are part of the same exam. If the Cavs pass, it's the first in a series of tests that will prove whether or not they're genuinely an NBA contender.

“When you have a group that’s connected and willing to do the little things for each other, that makes this hell of a lot easier,” Mitchell said.