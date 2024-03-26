The Cleveland Cavaliers have repeatedly asked players to step up and play beyond their limit. Cleveland is sorely missing the punch they get from Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Dean Wade. But, before the Cavs knocked off the Charlotte Hornets at home, Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff shared optimism with ClutchPoints regarding the team's injured trio.
“We're hopeful,” Bickerstaff told ClutchPoints. “I believe they will all be back in time to play some games, getting the group an opportunity to play some games together. We got some tough road games coming up and I think there'll be great tests for us and just great opportunities for our guys to be back on the floor and get that kind of feeling of playing in an adverse environment.”
“Those types of things we're focusing on now are health and habits, right? We need our guys obviously to take care of themselves and get healthy,” Bickerstaff continued. “But then, we have to continue to focus on the habits that are gonna make us successful.”
Considering the Cavs are technically on the road to face the Hornets in Charlotte, Bickerstaff had every right to be optimistic. While Mitchell (knee) and Wade (knee) remain out for Cleveland, Strus has been upgraded to questionable against Charlotte and will likely be a game-time decision.
Strus on the loose will energize Cavs offense
While dealing with what's been deemed wear and tear on a bothersome knee, Strus has missed the Cavs' last twelve games. Thankfully, Strus had undergone imaging and analysis of his knee and shared that there was no serious structural damage. Right now, Strus is in second place for Cleveland in time played with 1,932 total minutes logged. That's only 190 minutes less than Jarrett Allen, the guy in first place, so the time off was much-needed for Strus with the playoffs looming.
That's because Strus isn't a player who would miss time according to Bickerstaff, even if he was banged up. The last twelve games Strus has sat out for Cleveland mark the first time he's missed action since November 2022, when Strus still played for the Miami Heat. So, with so many minutes played throughout 145 games, some time off for Strus to rest his bothersome knee is the best call for him and the Cavs.
Strus will likely be on a minute restriction as Cleveland gradually ramps up his playtime, preparing him for the postseason. Like Evan Mobley, who recently returned from a bothersome ankle injury, Strus will see 20-25 minutes of action for the Cavs against the Hornets. While his time on the floor might be limited in his return for Cleveland, it could be more than enough for Strus to wreak havoc against a hapless Charlotte squad.
In the Cavs' recent 115-92 victory over the Hornets, Charlotte tried to mask their biggest weakness and wall off the interior, blocking Cleveland's ability to attack the basket. That forced the Cavs to get creative and fire away from three-point range, forcing the Hornets to defend away from the interior. Strus's three-point acumen has been lethal all season long for Cleveland and if Charlotte tries to employ a similar matchup, the Cavs can set the Hornets on fire in their own nest.
Granted, it all hinges on how Strus's knee is feeling leading up to game-time and a decision likely won't be made until moments before tip-off. But if Strus is able to return to the floor, Cleveland will be closer to completion and, more importantly, start building valuable momentum with only ten games left until the playoffs begin.