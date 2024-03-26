The Cleveland Cavaliers have been banged up all season long and after dealing with 14 games in 25 days, it's starting to take its toll. The Cavs have continually asked players to step up and play beyond their limit and Cleveland is sorely missing the punch they get from Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Dean Wade.
Thankfully, the Cavs may not have to deal with these spring-time doldrums for much longer. Before their home clash with the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland's J.B. Bickerstaff was optimistic about the team's injured trio even with the regular season winding down.
“We're hopeful,” Bickerstaff told ClutchPoints. “I believe they will all be back in time to play some games, getting the group an opportunity to play some games together. We got some tough road games coming up and I think there'll be great tests for us and just great opportunities for our guys to be back on the floor and get that kind of feeling of playing in an adverse environment.
“Those types of things we're focusing on now are health and habits, right? We need our guys obviously to take care of themselves and get healthy,” Bickerstaff continued. “But then, we have to continue to focus on the habits that are gonna make us successful.”
Cavs need to heal up before playoffs
After this tilt with the Hornets, the Cavs will have only ten games left in the regular season to find continuity and momentum heading into the playoffs. It seems that Cleveland possibly won't get Mitchell, Strus or Wade back until their upcoming western road trip based on Bickerstaff's comments.
But, even with so few games remaining between now and then, the Cavs need whatever they can at this point.
Since exiting the All-Star break, Cleveland has only seen a lineup featuring Mitchell, Strus, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, their preferred starting five, in only three games. In those three games, the quintet only played 44 minutes together, continually preventing any semblance of continuity from forming.
That's why the Cavs must appreciate whatever they can get with so few games remaining in the regular season. Cleveland's western trek starts against the Denver Nuggets and continues with stops to face the Utah Jazz, the Phoenix Suns, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers before returning home to host the Memphis Grizzlies.
For the Cavs, asking key players to shake off the rust and regain their rhythm against such tough opponents is a tough ask. But, as Bickerstaff noted, it could also be a recipe for success to help ramp up everyone, injured or not, for the intensity of the postseason.
Granted, it's not a perfect solution to the issues that have been plaguing Cleveland after the All-Star break. But, again, it's better than nothing – especially for a team that has been dealt countless blows all season long injury-wise.
Without Mitchell or Strus or even Wade, the Cavs have been lifeless on offense lately and need a spark to right the ship and keep things afloat in the Eastern Conference race. Sure, they'd prefer to draw an easier opponent to get that spark but Cleveland can only control what they can control. But, the Cavs need to build momentum heading into the playoffs so they're locked in when the games matter the most.