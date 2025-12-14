Fernando Mendoza was the clear favorite in the Heisman Trophy race; it wasn't even close. When the final voting results were revealed Saturday night, the Indiana quarterback finished with a commanding 2,362 points, comfortably ahead of Vanderbilt signal-caller Diego Pavia, who placed second with 1,435 points. The margin told the story of a race that was competitive early but ultimately decisive once ballots were cast.

Final Heisman voting. pic.twitter.com/rH0HHVEapu — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoATH) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mendoza earned 643 first-place votes, more than triple Pavia’s 189. He also picked up 191 second-place votes and 51 third-place votes, dominating the ballot from top to bottom. Voters across every region placed him first, underscoring how widely his season resonated nationally.

Diego Pavia still put together a strong showing of his own. The Vanderbilt quarterback collected 352 second-place votes and 164 third-place votes, finishing well clear of the rest of the field. While he couldn’t keep pace with Mendoza’s overwhelming first-place support, Pavia’s consistency on ballots reflected the respect he earned during a breakout season.

Article Continues Below

The difference came down to impact and moments. Mendoza became the engine of Indiana’s rise, delivering weekly statement performances and turning the Hoosiers into a legitimate national story. His ability to control games, extend plays, and deliver in high-leverage situations separated him from the rest of the finalists.

Pavia’s journey was no less impressive. He helped redefine expectations at Vanderbilt, routinely carrying an offense that leaned heavily on his arm and decision-making. The volume of second-place votes showed that many voters viewed him as the clear No. 2 player in the country, even if he wasn’t the top choice.

In the end, the 2025 Heisman race wasn’t close on paper, but it highlighted two quarterbacks who changed the trajectories of their programs. Mendoza walked away with the trophy.