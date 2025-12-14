Jalen Brunson pulled off an incredible crossover highlight on Anthony Black during the New York Knicks' NBA Cup semifinal matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.

Brunson is going through his eighth season in the NBA, his fourth with the Knicks. He's transformed into one of the best players in the league, especially at his position.

New York was preparing for a big matchup in Las Vegas. Performing well in the group stage, they beat the Toronto Raptors on the road to advance from the quarterfinals as they look to win some silverware.

Brunson understood the stakes of this matchup and had a strong performance in the process. One of the highlights he put together took place in the final minute of the third quarter. He successfully completed a crossover move that had Magic guard Black go down to the ground before he pulled up for an easy 3-pointer.

How Jalen Brunson, Knicks played against Magic

It was an impressive highlight for Jalen Brunson to get against Anthony Black, leading the Knicks to a 132-120 win over the Magic in Las Vegas.

The game was close between both teams to start as Orlando led 36-33 after the first quarter. New York responded with an excellent 38-28 display in the second period, which allowed them to control the momentum for the remainder of the contest.

Shot selection, free throws and blocks made the difference in this matchup. The Knicks prevailed in all three categories by making 61% of their total shots, converting 23 free throws, and blocking seven shots. It wasn't the same for the Magic as they knocked down 46% of their total chances, made 17 shots at the line and rejected three shots.

Five players scored in double-digits for New York in the win, including Brunson. He dominated with a stat line of 40 points, eight assists, four rebounds, and a steal. He shot 16-of-27 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns came next with 29 points and eight rebounds, OG Anunoby had 24 points and six rebounds, Mikal Bridges put up 16 points and three rebounds, while Josh Hart provided 12 points and six rebounds.

New York improved to an 18-7 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games above the Boston Celtics and 3.5 games above the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, they trail the Detroit Pistons by two games.

The Knicks will look forward to the championship game of the NBA Cup. They face the semifinal winner between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, which commences on Dec. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.