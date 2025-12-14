Two people were killed and eight wounded in a shooting at Brown University this afternoon. The campus remains on lockdown hours after the shooting as the gunman is still at large, according to The New York Times and other outlets. Students of the university and residents living near the school in Providence, RI are sheltering in place as police search for the shooter.

The New England Patriots, who play in nearby Foxborough, MA, issued a statement after news of the shooting broke.

“The New England Patriots are heartbroken by the horrific events at Brown University,’ the team’s official statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected and their families, and we remain grateful to the first responders and law enforcement who acted swiftly to protect the students, faculty, staff and the community.

“We stand with Brown University and our neighbors in Rhode Island during this difficult time.”

The eight victims who survived the shooting have been hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police are searching for a single gunman described as wearing all black. Authorities did not recover a weapon at the scene.

The shooting occurred at the Barus and Holley engineering building where students were taking final exams. The university first alerted students of an active shooter on the campus at 4:22 p.m. on Saturday, according to The New York Times.

The university clarified that a report stating the gunman was in custody was incorrect, per NBC News. Authorities are still searching for the gunman on the Brown University campus and in the surrounding neighborhood.

The Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Gillette Stadium, which is about 25 miles north of Providence. New England won the first matchup between the division rivals 23-20 in Week 5.