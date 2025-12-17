The Arizona Cardinals have not played well this season, and it continued in their latest loss against the Houston Texans, where they were defeated 40-20. It was once again their defense that fell short, and they've had a problem with that for most of the season. With injuries throughout the year, some of the younger guys have had to play, including Max Melton, the Cardinals' 2024 second-round draft pick.

Melton hasn't played in the past few games because of injury, but when he's been on the field this season, things have not seemed to go well for the Cardinals, according to some.

Cardinals insider Kyle Odegard made a post on social media, looking at the three players that were drafted before Melton in the draft, and he said, “This trade down by Monti couldn’t have turned out much worse.”

Melton caught wind of the Odegard's post, and in an attempt to defend himself, he may have thrown his team under the bus in the same breath.

“Goodmorning! I haven’t let up a single CAREER TD. (Just about 1,000 snaps) Please don’t let this current situation fool you…,” Melton wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Melton was benched earlier in the season because of his play, and head coach Jonathan Gannon noted that he needed to see consistency from the second-year player when asked what he needed to do to get more snaps.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis also shared the same sentiments.

“Just continue to improve on his technique and consistency. It's everybody – as a defense we need to improve on our consistency. But Max can go out there and play winning football, absolutely. It's just a matter of doing it all the time,” Rallis said via Donnie Druin lf Sports Illustrated.

If Melton is able to come back from injury, it will be interesting to see if he'll get more snaps.