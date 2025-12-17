The Kansas City Chiefs are facing an uncomfortable reality this offseason, and ESPN’s latest reporting has only intensified the spotlight on one of the franchise’s core defensive stars. Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie has emerged as a potential trade candidate, with ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler naming Tampa Bay as a “perfect spot” should Kansas City decide it cannot afford a long-term extension. The idea echoes a familiar pattern for the Chiefs, who have repeatedly moved on from elite cornerbacks once their price tag rises.

“The last Kansas City corner eyeing a big extension, L’Jarius Sneed, was shipped to Tennessee for a draft pick,” Fowler said. “McDuffie would have value, and Tampa Bay would be a perfect spot for him.”

McDuffie, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been one of the anchors of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense and a two-time All-Pro. He followed Sneed as the next elite cover man in a secondary that once transitioned seamlessly from Charvarius Ward to Sneed, then to McDuffie. That track record has allowed the Chiefs to prioritize roster flexibility and trust their development system.

This time, however, the decision is not as straightforward.

Will the Chiefs trade Trent McDuffie?

ESPN’s Dan Graziano questioned whether Kansas City has a clear successor waiting in the wings. “The Chiefs always seem to let cornerbacks go when it’s time to pay big money,” Graziano wrote. “But a big reason they’ve been able to get away with that is that they always have a replacement ready to go. I’m not sure they have that heir apparent on the roster.”

Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson are options, but neither has established himself as a true No. 1 corner. Complicating matters further, Watson, Williams, and safety Bryan Cook are all eligible for free agency after the season, adding pressure to an already thin secondary outlook.

Money remains the driving force. Kansas City is projected to be significantly over the salary cap entering the 2026 offseason, with massive commitments tied to Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones. A McDuffie extension could push the Chiefs into an untenable position unless major restructures occur.

For a franchise accustomed to threading the needle between contention and fiscal discipline, McDuffie’s future represents a defining test. Whether the Chiefs once again trust “next man up” or finally break their own pattern could shape the defense and the dynasty moving forward.