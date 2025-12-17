After beating the San Antonio Spurs 124-113 to win the NBA Cup and extend a winning streak to six games, New York Knicks’ OG Anunoby says it’s just the beginning of a special regular season for his team. A reporter also left him baffled during his postgame media availability regarding the significance of winning the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

When a reporter asked Anunoby how the town looks to him after beating the Spurs in Las Vegas, OG didn’t see why the city was relevant to the Knicks winning the NBA Cup and asked the reporter to explain, per New York Basketball’s X, formerly Twitter.

“Yeah…what do you mean?” Anunoby replied.

Does it feel different to win in Las Vegas?

“It’s always nice to win wherever we are,” Anunoby replied. “It’s especially special today for the Cup. It’s a really cool tournament. We played a great team, and I’m happy we came out winning the game.”

Anunoby led the Knicks with 28 points on 10-of-17 attempts, including 5-for-10 from deep, nine rebounds, three assists, and one block. Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points, eight assists, and four rebounds, and Karl-Anthony Towns added a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds).

New York has won 10 of its last 11 games, improving to 18-7 and the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

OG Anunoby says NBA Cup title is just the beginning for Knicks

While the Knicks entered the 2025-26 season as favorites to win the Eastern Conference, their 9-6 record after the first 15 games was an underwhelming beginning. However, they’ve only lost one game since that mark, winning 10 of 11 outings, including the Knicks’ NBA Cup Final victory over the Spurs.

After the win, Anunoby discussed the significance of the Knicks’ NBA Cup victory, per NBA TV.

“We’re battle-tested and have proven we can come here and win. We’re just going to use the momentum to carry us in the season into the playoffs,” Anunoby said.

The Knicks will look to extend their winning streak to seven when they face the Pacers on the road on Thursday.