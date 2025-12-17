It's been a busy offseason so far for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are looking to regroup after their playoff loss against the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in October. Recently, the Phillies got some good news when it was announced that star Kyle Schwarber would be returning to the team on a mammoth contract, and on Wednesday, the team made another big move to help them out in the pitching department.

“Free agent pitcher Brad Keller is in agreement with the Phillies on a 2-year deal, sources tell ESPN,” reported Jesse Rogers of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter, also noting that FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray was the first person to report that a deal was near. “It's pending a physical.”

Keller has been with several organizations throughout his tenure in the MLB, including the Kansas City Royals, the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago White Sox, and most recently, the Chicago Cubs.

Keller had his best season last year with Chicago, which certainly helped raise the price for him in this free agency period.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, the Phillies can certainly use the help in the reliever department, which did not exactly pass with flying colors in their series against the Dodgers in the fall.

Overall, Philadelphia is still knocking on the door of true World Series contention after being eliminated in the NDLS in each of the last two postseasons, and they will hope that signings like Keller will help vault them closer to that goal.

In any case, the Phillies will open up spring training in February.