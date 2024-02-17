With the All-Star break upon us, let's take a look at some bold Cavaliers predictions for once they return to action.

Even with the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers on standby during the 2024 NBA All-Star break, the anticipation for the second half of the season is through the roof. With 29 games left until the start of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cavs aren't flawless, despite going 18-2 in their last 20 games. Ahead of their return to the court against the Orlando Magic, here's what could happen to Cleveland when they return to action from the All-Star break.

Evan Mobley will become the second-best player on the Cavaliers

While there's no set-in-stone pecking order among Cleveland's core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, there are indicators of the most consistent threats every night. With an offensive motor that never seems to slow down and a legitimate case for NBA MVP consideration, Mitchell headlines the quartet, and he is arguably the second-best player behind LeBron James to ever don the Wine and Gold.

Following Mitchell, it's a bit of a tossup between Garland and Mobley for second and third place, with Allen rounding out the group. But, with how red-hot Mobley has been since returning to the court after knee surgery, he's primed to take the reins and claim second all for himself.

Despite missing over a month of action, Mobley hasn't missed a beat for the Cavs in his return, as he's averaging 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and a block and steal per game in only 25.8 minutes per contest. That's right – Mobley is putting up those flashy numbers while on a minutes restriction, and when Cleveland exits the All-Star break, the hope is that the restriction will be lifted.

Mobley has always had the potential to be the best Cleveland has to offer most nights, especially with his defensive acumen. But, with an even more aggressive mentality on offense and the ability to now burn defenses on the perimeter, Mobley is primed to become the Cavs' second-best player.

Isaac Okoro will continue being the Cavaliers most important reserve

While Caris LeVert is firmly entrenched as the Cavs' sixth man, leading Cleveland's bench units with his playmaking and scoring, his impact still doesn't compare to Isaac Okoro's on most nights. Amid a contract year, Okoro has been putting up career-best numbers across the board for the Cavs, with averages of 9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks in 26.2 minutes per game.

Sure, his numbers aren't the flashiest, but when watching Okoro's energy as a legitimate two-way threat, it's a far cry from the unplayable player he was for Cleveland last postseason. Okoro routinely spends every game shutting down the best opposing perimeter threat and has already made life miserable for Damian Lillard and James Harden this season. A lot of that hinges on the fact that Okoro is playing with the utmost confidence in his game and the swagger he carries himself with trickles down to his teammates, making the Cavs even more monstrous defensively.

While this is the player that everyone thought Okoro could be, the fact that he's finally put it all together has been a revelation for Cleveland. While he isn't going to decide a playoff series with his scoring ability, his defensive mastery could help swing things in favor of the Cavs. Sure, the additional scoring will help, but unlike LeVert, Okoro's ability to lock down opponents could make or break Cleveland's playoff ambitions.

Second place in the East is for the Cavaliers to lose

With the NBA on pause, Cleveland is locked in as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. If the playoffs started today, the Cavs would host the winner of a Play-In Tournament game between the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic. Cleveland is 3.5 games ahead of the third-place Milwaukee Bucks and six games behind the Boston Celtics for first place.

Considering that the Cavs have the 15th-easiest schedule to close out the season, it isn't all but certain that second is where Cleveland finishes. Nevertheless, if the Cavs pick up two total wins in any of their upcoming games against the Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, or Indiana Pacers, they lock up the tiebreaker over the Bucks for the Central Division title and any playoff scenario. Those are winnable games for Cleveland, and, at this point, second place in the Eastern Conference is for the Cavs, and only the Cavs, to lose.

Cleveland still has a game remaining against the Celtics and Knicks, which will impact Eastern Conference standings. But the Cavs also have a handful of games left against Eastern Conference bottom feeders like the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards, which can help them pad their record.

Time will tell what happens, but for now, the Cavs may have a home court advantage for the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs.