The injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers are wrapping up a two-game road trip as they head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Last time out, the Cavs lost to the Houston Rockets 109-108 but were within striking distance of victory after Cleveland's suffocating zone-based defense. The 76ers, meanwhile, lost to the Denver Nuggets 144-109 and are currently on a seven-game losing streak.

This will be Cleveland's third and final matchup against Philadelphia. Although the Cavs have won the season series, they must be locked in. As mentioned above, the 76ers are on a major losing streak, so Philadelphia will play with nothing to lose against Cleveland. Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with injuries, so health could decide who wins this Eastern Conference battle.

Who is on the injury report for the 76ers against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, the 76ers will be without Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (knee), Kyle Lowry (hip), Caleb Martin (hip), KJ Martin (foot), Jared McCain (knee), and former Cleveland forward Pete Nance (NBA G League assignment).

Embiid had been sidelined with a left foot sprain since early January when he first experienced the knee injury. The Sixers said Embiid’s injury is healed, but the All-NBA big man experienced increased swelling in his left knee after a workout. The former MVP is enduring an injury-plagued season. He has missed 29 games this season, and Philadelphia is 8-22 without him in the lineup.

Drummond, meanwhile, is sidelined after posting 8 points in 20 minutes against the Nuggets. Drummond and other teammates join Embiid, cheering from the bench. Lowry has missed ten straight games with a hip injury. Martin has missed seven straight games with a hip injury. K.J. Martin has missed over a month with the same foot injury, while McCain has been ruled out for the season.

The Cavs will be without Evan Mobley once again

For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without Luke Travers. A rookie out of Australia, Travers is on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, which shouldn't be surprising. Travers needs on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something he doesn't regularly get with the Cavs. Instead, he can get these opportunities with the Charge, allowing him to grow and develop into a roleplayer who can make an on-court difference for the leading club.

The more concerning names on Cleveland's injury report are Evan Mobley (calf) and Isaac Okoro (shoulder). Both remain sidelined after missing the Cavs' loss to the Rockets.

After missing 32 games last season, Mobley has missed only five games during the 2024-25 campaign. This matchup with Philadelphia will be Mobley's fourth straight missed game and sixth missed game overall. Not only that, he's also had the best year of his career. Mobley is averaging 18.6 points with 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks while shooting 42.1% from deep.

If Mobley doesn't suit up, Max Strus could find himself back in the starting lineup, with Dean Wade sliding over to the four spot. Georges Niang would presumably also see more action.

Okoro, meanwhile, has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. The Cavs forward has already missed time this year because of it. However, with Okoro playing his way back into in-game shape, Cleveland might have given him the night off against Philadelphia to keep him from re-aggravating the injury.

Not having either is a tough pill for the Cavs, especially against a team as dangerous as the 76ers. Hopefully, Cleveland can dig deep and bounce back after a frustrating loss in Houston.