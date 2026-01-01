Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day took responsibility after the Buckeyes fell 24–14 to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl. Day acknowledged Ohio State was not properly prepared and said the loss ultimately fell on him. The Hurricanes built a 14–0 halftime lead behind a strong defensive effort and steady quarterback play from Carson Beck, while the Buckeyes struggled to find offensive rhythm and committed costly turnovers. The defeat ended Ohio State’s season and its hopes of repeating as national champions.

“I take responsibility for not getting the guys ready”

Ohio State showed brief signs of life after halftime but never fully recovered from the early deficit. The Buckeyes cut into the lead in the third quarter behind a one-yard rushing touchdown by running back Bo Jackson, then narrowed the margin again in the fourth quarter when quarterback Julian Sayin connected with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for a 14-yard score.

Momentum remained fleeting. Miami answered with a time-consuming drive late in the fourth quarter, finishing with a five-yard touchdown run by running back CharMar Brown to restore a two-score cushion. A late interception by the Hurricanes sealed the outcome and prevented Ohio State from mounting a final push.

Statistically, Ohio State outgained Miami in total offensive yardage, but turnovers and missed opportunities proved decisive. Sayin finished with 287 passing yards but threw two interceptions, while the Buckeyes generated limited production on the ground. Miami’s defense consistently disrupted timing and capitalized on mistakes, complementing an efficient performance from Beck, who avoided turnovers and managed the game effectively.

The loss capped a frustrating postseason exit for Ohio State, which entered the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed with expectations of another national title run. Day’s postgame comments reflected accountability at the top, as the Buckeyes now turn their focus to the offseason following another abrupt end on the CFP stage.