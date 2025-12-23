It was a good thing that the Cleveland Cavaliers had Donovan Mitchell in their lineup. On Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, Mitchell left fans with a memory they surely won't forget.

With the clock ticking in the first half, Mitchelled chucked up a three from the logo and banked it in, per ClutchPoints. In the process, giving the Cavaliars a 70-63 lead.

Donovan Mitchell BANKS in a logo three to end the first half 🎯 pic.twitter.com/fAKM0Etvie — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 23, 2025

This year, Donovan is averaging 30.7 points and 5.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, the Cavaliars are 15-14. Lately, they have been enduring a series of struggles that have gotten the fans irate.

They have lost seven of their last 10 games, including back-to-back losses to the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, Mitchell is excelling as an individual talent with superstar potential.

In addition, his name has been mentioned as a potential MVP and All-NBA team contender. Overall, he has seen more minutes of play and greater efficiency numbers.

In the process, the Cavaliars are trying to aim for a deep run in the postseason. Last year, they finished with a 64-18 record, the best in the Eastern Conference. However, they were knocked out in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.

If anything, they are relying on Mitchell to help get them back to that place where they could contend.

Donovan Mitchell took a page out of Caitlin Clark 's playbook .

In the last few years, the logo three-pointer has been popularized by none other than Caitlin Clark, from her college days at Iowa to the pros in Indiana. As a result, basketball players, aspiring and established, have taken it upon themselves to attempt the logo three themselves.

Mitchell has likely seen Clark's exploits and perhaps, in that moment, thought he would take a crack at it. After all, the seconds ticked away, the Cavaliars had the ball and the lead, and halftime was coming next.

So why not? And it worked.