The Florida Gators' offensive line will see the return of Knijeah Harris for 2026. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound guard from Port St. Lucie re-signed with the program for his senior season on Wednesday, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Harris has been a consistent presence at left guard, starting all 12 games in 2025 and all 13 in 2024. He also appeared in every game during his freshman season in 2023, contributing as a backup before becoming a full-time starter.

Harris posted a pass-blocking grade of 74.2 in 2025, peaking with a career-high 89.5 grade versus Ole Miss, the highest among all Florida linemen that week, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Over the course of the season, he played 672 offensive snaps and 51 on special teams, helping Florida rush for over 1,800 yards, including their first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015, Jadan Baugh. Harris had some impressive outings, like his 84 snaps at No. 3 LSU for a 79.9 PFF grade, and 52 snaps versus No. 4 Miami, which earned him the top PFF grade among UF linemen for that game.

He brings more to the table than just pass blocking. During the 2024 season, Harris played 668 offensive snaps, with a 72.5 run-blocking grade. Some of his top performances included a season-best 85.1 pass-blocking grade against UCF, a 75.6 offensive grade versus LSU, and a 75.7 run-blocking grade in the Gasparilla Bowl against Tulane. During his time with the Gators, he has started 25 consecutive games at left guard, demonstrating reliability in a unit facing an upcoming turnover.

Florida's offensive line is set to lose several core contributors to graduation and transfer, including Jake Slaughter, Austin Barber, Damieon George Jr., and Kamryn Waites, as well as backups Marcus Mascoll, Enoch Wangoy, Noel Portnjagin, and Devon Manuel. Having Harris back gives the Gators a steady presence to help restructure the line. Backup linemen Roderick Kearney and Jason Zandamela-Popa are also likely to return, while the status of tackles Bryce Lovett and Caden Jones remains unconfirmed.

A former three-star recruit, Harris attended IMG Academy and ranked No. 52 among interior offensive linemen in the 2023 class. He committed to Florida in May 2022 over offers from Texas A&M, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and Miami, enrolling in January 2023. He has also earned academic recognition, appearing twice on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2023–24).

With the NCAA Transfer Portal opening Jan. 2, 2026, Harris becomes the first confirmed returning full-time starter on the Gators' offensive line.