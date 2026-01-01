The Atlanta Falcons received encouraging news following a tense moment in their win over the Los Angeles Rams, as a feared long-term injury to one of their most productive defenders was avoided.

Falcons defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus exited the Monday night matchup in the third quarter after suffering a leg injury that immediately raised concern. Dorlus struggled to put weight on the leg and was carted off the field, creating early fear of a significant knee injury.

Subsequent medical testing provided relief. Scans confirmed Dorlus suffered a hamstring injury rather than any structural damage to the knee or surrounding ligaments. While the injury will force him to miss time, the diagnosis ruled out a setback that would have required surgery.

The update was shared publicly as the Falcons turned attention toward the season finale and the broader outlook for the second-year pass rusher.

The update was shared publicly as the Falcons turned attention toward the season finale and the broader outlook for the second-year pass rusher.

The second-year pass rusher has been a key piece of the Atlanta pass rush throughout the 2025 season. He finishes the regular-season schedule with 8.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and multiple tackles for loss, emerging as a consistent interior presence and one of the defense’s most reliable disruptors up front.

The Falcons will be without Dorlus for the season finale vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, requiring adjustments along the defensive line rotation. With only one game remaining, the focus now shifts to ensuring a full recovery ahead of offseason training and long-term development plans.

The Falcons held on for a 27-24 victory over the Rams despite losing Dorlus during the game. While the timing is unfortunate, avoiding structural damage preserves his long-term outlook as the team continues building toward the 2026 season with young defensive pieces expected to take on expanded roles moving forward.