The calendar is about to flip over to 2026, which means the Winter Olympics are not far off. In February, the NHL will send players to Milan, Italy for a couple weeks to compete for a gold medal. On Wednesday, we learned who would represent Team Canada in the games. Among the players representing Canada is surging San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini.

Celebrini had a promising rookie campaign, but he has taken his game to another level in 2025-26. Entering play Wednesday, he had 21 goals and 60 points in 39 games. He is among the NHL's leaders in points, and has a strong case to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at just 19 years old. After defeating the Minnesota Wild in a shootout on New Year's Eve, Celebrini spoke about his Team Canada inclusion.

“I can't really put it into words. I was so excited,” Celebrini said, via NHL.com. “It was tough to refocus into the game, especially with the early [start]. It's just excitement.”

The Sharks star was able to find his focus eventually, though. He scored a goal and added an assist against the Wild, bringing him to 22 goals and 62 points through 40 games. He also scored in the shootout as San Jose defeated Minnesota on home ice.

The Sharks are still working through some kinks in their game. But they are now in fourth place in the Pacific Division. And at this time, they own the top Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. San Jose is challenging for a postseason berth, thanks largely due to Celebrini's ascent this year. The Sharks begin the 2026 portion of their calendar on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.