Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted together over the weekend and are now sparking romance rumors.

Over the weekend, Kardashian reportedly flew on a private jet to the UK to spend time with the F1 racer. The rumored pair stayed at the Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, which is a luxury hotel and country club, the U.S. Sun reports. Kardashian and Hamilton had a couple's massage and had exclusive access to the pool and spa, and their weekend was described as “very romantic.”

The two had a lot of privacy, according to the outlet, where bodyguards made sure no one bothered the pair.

“Two of the three stood guard outside the door to their room, so no one could disturb them,” the outlet reports.

On Monday, Feb. 2, the rumored couple headed out to Paris and flew in together by private jet from the UK, TMZ reports. They arrived in Paris at 1 pm local time.

While this is the first time that Hamilton and the reality star have begun romantic rumors, the two also attended Kate Hudson's NYE party in Aspen, Colorado. However, they did not attend the party together or were not photographed together.

Article Continues Below

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's dating history

Prior to Kardashian and Hamilton starting romance rumors they have been out dating other people. Kardashian was previously married to rapper Kanye West and they share four children together: North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint. They got divorced in 2022 and her first romantic relationship after the divorce was with comedian Pete Davidson. After her relationship with the former Saturday Night Live cast member ended in August 2022, she has not been officially in another relationship despite Tom Brady romance rumors in 2023.

As for the F1 driver, he has been connected to Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Gigi Hadid, and Winnie Harlow. His first public relationship was with Jodia Ma which ended in 2007. He then dated Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015.

While the romance rumors are running rampant. The two have not disclosed their current relationship status.