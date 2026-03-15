When the Los Angeles Rams got involved in AJ Brown trade talks with the Philadelphia Eagles, fans envisioned a three-headed monster with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. However, the Rams had a different plan on their mind.

Amidst their Brown trade talks, the Rams also considered dealing away Adams, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Los Angeles would be facing a major cap hit if all three receivers were on the roster.

“So what if they’d made the trade for Brown? It would have left them with Puka Nacua (who’s eventually getting a significant second contract), Davante Adams (who’ll make $24 million in cash in 2026), and Brown (who’ll make $29 million this year),” Florio wrote.

“Per a league source, the Rams — while talking about a possible trade for Brown — were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams,” he concluded.

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While there obviously would've been plenty of moving pieces, the Rams would essentially be swapping out Adams for Brown. Both offer a different skillset, so perhaps head coach Sean McVay saw a brighter future with Brown. Still, he isn't going to be complaining having Matthew Stafford throw passes to Adams.

During the 2025 season, Adams caught 60 passes for 789 yards and a league leading 14 touchdowns. Brown on the other hand made 78 grabs for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns. It's a can't lose situation picking your favorite receiver of the two. But ultimately, someone has to be on top.

For now, the Brown trade talks have died down. Adams looks poised to enter the season with the Rams. But their wide receiver trade talks show Los Angeles is considering all avenues towards improving their roster.