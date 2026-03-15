The Montreal Canadiens are taking on the Anaheim Ducks in a contest between two potential playoff teams. The Ducks are seeing John Carlson make his debut after a huge trade before the NHL Trade Deadline. However, this is an important game for both sides. Unfortunately, the Canadiens are focused on the health of forward Kirby Dach at this time.

Dach took a huge hit from Ducks forward Jeffery Viel early in this game. Since then, he has not been spotted on the bench, as reported by Montreal Gazette reporter Stu Cowan. “Kirby Dach no longer on Habs bench. Has gone to locker room after taking big hit earlier in period,” Cowan reported on Sunday.

Dach is in the midst of his fourth season with the Canadiens. The Chicago Blackhawks traded him at the 2022 NHL Draft to Montreal in order to move up in the first round. Unfortunately, Dach's time with the Habs has been full of injury struggles.

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The former third overall pick was limited to two games in just his second season in Montreal. He has not played 60 games in a single season since joining the Canadiens. In fact, his rookie campaign with the Blackhawks represents the only time he has skated in 60 or more games during a single season.

Dach has struggled with injury this season, as well. He missed all of December and a good amount of January with a fractured foot. In 31 games this season, the Canadiens center has eight goals and 14 points. Hopefully, the 25-year-old avoided a serious injury from the hit he took on Sunday night.