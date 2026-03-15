The Green Bay Packers are in a unique situation in the NFL, as it is a publicly-owned franchise. That has advantages and disadvantages. The team's president fears that it could lead to some problems down the road for Green Bay, as it looks to remain competitive.

It was recently revealed that the owner of the Miami Dolphins was selling off one percent of that team for a $12.5 billion valuation. That raised alarm bells in the Packers front office.

“If you think about, any other team, they’ve got deep-pocketed owners, most of them are worth significantly more than that, and they could sell less than 10% of their team, give up no controlling interest, and raise a heck of a lot more than that,” Packers president Ed Policy said, per Sports Business Journal.

The Packers could soon at some point have to change the name of their stadium, Lambeau Field, due to this situation.

“We’re soon to be the only stadium without naming rights,” Policy said. “That’s not a threshold we’re looking to cross any time soon, but we might be a little more aggressive with some of the other entitlement inventory we just hadn’t taken advantage of in the past, including things like training facility entitlements and the Titletown campus.”

Green Bay finished the 2025 regular season with a 9-7-1 record.

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Packers are looking at some other ways to raise money

As Green Bay looks to increase revenues, the Packers are going to raise ticket prices for 2026. Packers management says the team draws big crowds, and wasn't using that interest to its full potential.

“Despite the fact that we are probably a top-three team in terms of demand, we are middle of the pack in terms of price,” Policy said.

Green Bay will raise face-value ticket prices from 3 to 11 percent for 2026. The front office hopes that the change will keep the team viable financially in the years ahead.

The Packers last won the Super Bowl during the 2010 season, when Mike McCarthy was head coach.