Team USA is set to face off with the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic semifinal on Sunday. Team USA has announced its starting lineup, with Gunnar Henderson hitting fifth and starting at third base.

This was a surprise to some, and Team USA manager Mark DeRosa is defending his decision to play Henderson over Alex Bregman in this massive game, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Playing the numbers, playing the hot hand….It’s game on,’’ DeRosa said.

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Henderson has played in just two games so far in the WBC. He has gone five for ten at the plate, with a double and a home run. He has three RBIs and a run scored, but has struck out four times. Meanwhile, Alex Bregman is just two for 11 in his four games so far. He has hit a double with three runs and a strikeout. Still, he has walked five times so far.

The Dominican Republic is starting Luis Severino. Henderson has had a lot of success against Severino. He is seven for nine against him with a double, a home run, and four RBIs. He also has a 2.000 OPS against Severino. Meanwhile, Bregman has not had a lot of success against Severino. He is just five for 21 with three doubles, three RBIs, and three strikeouts. He has just a .653 OPS against the Dominican pitcher.

Team USA is sending Paul Skenes to the mound against this powerful lineup of the Dominican Republic. Team USA and the Dominican Republic are set to face off at 8 pm ET on Sunday, with the winner facing the winner of Italy and Venezuela.