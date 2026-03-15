The World Baseball Classic has captured the attention of the sporting world. At the start of the tournament, it appeared that a matchup between Team USA and Japan in the championship game was likely and Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani would be on center stage. However, Japan was eliminated by Venezuela, and that puts the semifinal matchup between the United States and the Dominican Republic as the can't-miss game.

Manager Albert Pujols has a window-breaking lineup at his disposal for the Dominican Republic, and Mark DeRosa does not have to apologize for the lineup he is putting out in the World Baseball Classic semifinal for the Americans. The Dominicans are excited for the opportunity to play Team USA, and the lineup will include multiple stars, including Juan Soto, Julio Rodríguez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Ketel Marte and Junior Caminero.

The Dominican Republic hitters have bashed 14 home runs as they prepare to hit against Paul Skenes, perhaps the best pitcher in Major League Baseball. Pujols knows his lineup will not be intimidated by the Pirates' power pitcher, but that does not mean they will be able to gain an advantage against him.

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“Skenes is one of the best pitchers today in the Major Leagues but we also have one of the best offenses in this tournament,” Pujols said, per MLB insider Bob Nightengale. “So it's going to be power versus power.’’

The United States will try to counter the Dominican power with Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Schwarber, Roman Anthony, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Brice Turang and Will Smith.