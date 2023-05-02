The Boston Celtics were given a golden opportunity in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. But instead of seizing it, they squandered it in the worst way.

The Sixers were without MVP-hopeful Joel Embiid on Monday night, yet the Celtics weren’t able to fully take advantage of his absence. The C’s got to the paint with ease for most of the game but let former MVP James Harden take over and burn them with 45 points and a clutch dagger.

JAMES HARDEN ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! He has a playoff career-high 45 PTS pic.twitter.com/QHOJviHtEt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2023

After the 119-115 loss, Boston now finds itself in a 1-0 hole with Embiid potentially returning for Game 2 on Wednesday. Going down two games before heading back to Philadelphia could be disastrous for the Celtics.

So in order to bounce back and even up the series, the Green Team has a lot of work to do. Here are the three key adjustments the Celtics must make following a brutal Game 1 loss to the 76ers.

3. Taking care of the ball

It seems straightforward, yet the Celtics haven’t been able to take care of the ball consistently in recent postseasons. Turnovers were one of the main reasons the C’s failed to beat Golden State last year in the NBA Finals, and Monday, it was largely why they lost too.

Boston had 16 turnovers to Philly’s 8, and many of these cough-ups came at the worst time. For example, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon lost track of the shot clock and passed it straight to Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey with less than a minute to go:

Malcolm Brogdon isn’t even looking when he just gift wraps this turnover and layup to Tyrese Maxey pic.twitter.com/snj6SzgB2Z — Film Session (@filmsession1) May 2, 2023

That turnover was basically the kiss of death for the Celtics. However, they didn’t take care of the ball throughout the contest.

Celtics in Game 1 … 16 turnovers

10 live ball

17.8 turnover% (for comparison, Boston ranked t6th during reg season at 13.3% … 17.8 is 1.6% worse than 30th ranked Rockets) Watch them all if you want to get angry ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yX9XU62RCD — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 2, 2023

If Boston wants any chance of taking Game 2, it’ll have to limit its needless turnovers. Celtics starters Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown will have to be more careful in particular, as they combined for 10 out of the team’s 16 turnovers.

Brown had a great shooting night and hit multiple big shots, yet sometimes he looked out of control. His aggression on offense is welcomed, but he has to be more aware of lurking help defense every time he lowers his head and drives in the paint.

Jaylen Brown Playoffs 22 assists – 25 turnovers not exactly the ratio you are looking for — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) May 2, 2023

If you’re looking for a bright side, Boston has shown that it can limit turnovers in big games. In Game 6 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics had just seven turnovers en route to a crucial 128-120 win. Of course, Atlanta’s defense is not on par with Philly’s. However, Boston is certainly capable of being less sloppy.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Winning the 3-point battle

Embiid could be back for Game 2, and that means the Celtics won’t have a free ride to the paint anymore.

With the shot-blocking center sidelined, Boston scored a whopping 66 points in that critical paint area. If the MVP front-runner does feel good enough to go, the C’s will have to refocus their point of attack to the perimeter.

For most of the season, the Celtics made the 3-ball their priority. Boston made 16 triples a game, which was more than any team in the league outside of Golden State. Last night, the Celtics connected on just 10-of-26 shots from beyond the arc, while the Sixers went 17-of-38.

The Green Team was converting from inside the arc, but outside of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they couldn’t get it going from deep.

Celts were 2-4 on "tightly" contested 3PA 6-12 on "open" 3PA 2-10 on "wide open" 3PA — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 2, 2023

To take Game 2, Boston will have to not only make more 3-pointers but also improve its perimeter defense. The C’s allowed way too many early open looks to shooting guard De’Anthony Melton and had no defensive answer for Harden.

De'Anthony Melton in the first half of Sixers-Celtics Game 1: 17 points

2 assists 6-of-9 FG

5-of-5 3PTpic.twitter.com/JrwSKItKtk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

1. More minutes for both Williams

In last year’s playoffs, forward Grant Williams saw plenty of significant minutes, but that hasn’t been the case during the 2023 postseason.

Williams played only four minutes in Game 1 and never even got the chance to take a shot. The former Tennessee Volunteer hasn’t been great this season, yet he’s shown he can still give solid minutes in the playoffs.

In a Game 3 loss to the Hawks, Williams went a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and provided 14 points in 18 minutes. Against Philly, he could provide an offensive spark from deep and help Boston win the 3-point battle.

Grant Williams played just 35 total minutes against the Hawks, with 3 DNP-CD, and 56 seconds in game 4. I assume he’ll have a more consistent role in this series. pic.twitter.com/4DPZVkHjk9 — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) April 29, 2023

He’s not the only Williams that could use more playing time, though. Center Robert Williams III is a key piece of the defense who was on the court for about three minutes in the fourth quarter. Although he doesn’t give much on offense, his size and defensive ability could’ve been helpful down the stretch.

If Boston wants to stay in this series, it’ll have to make some notable improvements to win Game 2 on Wednesday night.