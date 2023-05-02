A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Philadelphia 76ers came into Game 1 without their best player on the roster. This was after Joel Embiid was ruled out for their series opener against the Boston Celtics due to a sprained right knee. It wasn’t the ideal start to the series for the Sixers, and it now sounds like Embiid is now in danger of being forced to sit out Game 2.

Heading into Game 1, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers provided an update on Embiid’s injury status. At this point, it doesn’t sound very good for the Philly superstar:

“No,” Rivers said succinctly, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “He shot today (Monday) a little bit after practice. That was his first real court time, but there was zero running still.”

Rivers was then asked directly if he felt Embiid would be available for Game 2 on Wednesday. The Sixers shot-caller was ominously non-commital in his response:

“I honestly, I don’t know,” he stated. “I hope, but I can’t even say. It hasn’t even been talked about yet.”

This is not what Sixers fans want to hear right now as they battle the mighty Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Matching up against Jayson Tatum and Co. is already a tough test for Philly at full strength, and not having Joel Embiid puts them at a real disadvantage.

“Obviously, this is not normal where you miss a game and you have 10 days off or nine days off and you haven’t done anything in that and then you miss another game and just the basketball side of me says if we can get him on the floor to do something before he plays, that would be the wise thing to do,” Rivers added. “But we’ll see.”

76ers supporters will be holding their collective breath as they await an optimistic update on Embiid’s injury over the next couple of days. Right now, though, it’s anybody’s guess if Embiid will be able to suit up for Game 2.