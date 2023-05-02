Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers have touted their resilience all season long. With the perfect chance to prove it — in a Game 1 at the home of the Boston Celtics — they did just that. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey fueled a 119-115 Sixers win that will go down as one of the best postseason wins in franchise history.

The main takeaway from this game was Harden, who was simply brilliant and the key reason why the Sixers won. Maxey wasn’t his very best but still posted 26 points, four steals and two assists in the win. He also came through with one of the most important and strange plays of the night.

After a stellar defensive possession in the final minute, Malcolm Brogdon threw the ball to the top of the key expecting Jayson Tatum to be there. He wasn’t — but Maxey was. He took the ball down the court for an easy score to get the Sixers in front while the Celtics assumed it was just a shot-clock violation. It took a gutsy three from Harden to finish off the Celtics but without that play from Maxey, things could have been very different.

TYRESE MAXEY STEAL AND SCORE! SIXERS LEAD 🤯pic.twitter.com/ODFBp9uAMk — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

“We was scrambling. We got them off the three like two or three times. I closed out on Tatum…and once I got him off the three, I’m looking on that end and there was no time for him to shoot when he passed to Brogdon,” Tyrese Maxey explained after the Sixers win. “So when Brogdon threw it to me, I caught it and I’m running. I don’t know if I heard the whistle, the horn. I was about to pick the ball up and I’m so glad I just kept going. It was the right place, right time.”

Maxey being in those timely spots made him one of the Sixers’ key contributors against the Celtics. While Boston has to regroup after a disappointing loss, Philly has to stay ready for the next game.