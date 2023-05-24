The Boston Celtics managed to claim their first win of this year’s Eastern Conference Finals Tuesday night and, as a result, staved off a series sweep. After coming off easily their worst showing of the postseason, the C’s managed to put an end to Miami’s offensive escapades that saw them coming into Game 4 sporting shooting clips of 51.9% from the field and 47.8% from deep, and Grant Williams explained to reporters how he and his teammates cooled off the white-hot Heat.

During his post-game media session, the big man dished on Boston’s emphasis to contain Miami’s shooters and, in turn, to not give up late-game leads, which they’ve unfortunately already done on several occasions during their first few contests.

“This team beats you by playing harder than you and knocking down those [3-pointers] and open opportunities so we just have to maintain our pressure, maintain that perspective. Understanding that no matter what’s going on just make that extra effort… Even when we’re tired we get back and we don’t allow easy transition baskets because that’s how leads slip,” Grant Williams said.

"You can't give anybody any confidence." Grant Williams talks Celtics effort to hold onto the lead in Game 4 pic.twitter.com/Puuox4AeHJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 24, 2023

After coming out of halftime down 56-50, the Celtics embarked on a miraculous run during the third period where they outpaced the Heat 38-23, thus claiming the lead and never letting go.

For the game as a whole, Boston held Miami to just 43.6% shooting from the floor and a lowly 25.0% from beyond the arc while they themselves finally saw some life on the offensive end of the floor, shooting 51.2% from the field and 40.0% from deep.