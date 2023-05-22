A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Boston Celtics were expected to show up with a big fight in Game 3 after being down 2-0 in the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

However, that’s not exactly what’s happening at the moment down in South Beach Sunday night, with Jimmy Butler and the Heat blowing out the Celtics.

The Heat have erected a 30-point lead by the end of the third quarter, and Celtics and NBA fans, in general, have already given up hope in Boston’s chances to turn things around. For them, the death knell has already sounded for the Celtics, who have been downright lackluster in the series.

“The Celtics have quit. They’ve laid down. Ain’t nobody trying to listen to Al Horford in the huddle, lol. Those dudes are ready to go home,” said Twitter user @TraMurr.

“it’s fun when an NBA team disgraces itself badly enough to unite virtually all viewers in disgust. Heat and Celtics fans equally sickened by these losers right now. a beautiful thin,” chimed Albert Burneko of The Defector.

“The Heat are playing every possession like it’s Game 7 and they’re up by 30. The Celtics look like this is the last place on earth they want to be,” Jim Rome said of the utter dominance of Miami and the pathetic display of effort from Boston.

Skip Bayless dropped the hammer on the Celtics well: “The Boston Celtics are down 30 after 3 quarters on their way to going 0-3 down to an 8 seed. Just shameful.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

No team has ever won a series in the history of the NBA Playoffs after losing the first three games. That’s the kind of challenge the Celtics are facing, with Game 4 coming up on Tuesday, still in South Beach.

More reactions:

Remember when the Celtics signed Mazzulla to a contract extension after the trade deadline? 😬 pic.twitter.com/r5ZDDtoH4v — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) May 22, 2023

Lakers fans watching the Celtics also about to be down 3-0 pic.twitter.com/r0H80b7S3L — FanDuel (@FanDuel) May 22, 2023