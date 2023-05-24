The Boston Celtics finally showed some real fight in their 116-99 Game 4 win over the Miami Heat. Although the Eastern Conference Finals is still 3-1 in Miami’s favor, the C’s looked like themselves again on Tuesday night.

The Celtics hit open shots, played impressive defense for 48 minutes, and didn’t collapse when they faced adversity. The previous three games were a very different story, but at least Boston will live to see Game 5 in Boston on Thursday.

The Green Team played like they were ready for vacation in Game 3; however, they came out with some fire during their Game 4 victory. Let’s delve into the contest a little more with three major takeaways examining how the Celtics got themselves off the mat against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

3. Boston’s stars (mostly) snapped out of their funk

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are key to Boston’s success. When they fade, so does the rest of the team.

So, when Tatum and Brown were struggling heavily in Game 3 and only combining for 26 points (on 12-of-35 shooting), the C’s were doomed. Yet in Game 4, Boston’s dynamic duo finally woke up and outplayed Miami’s stars.

Tatum especially shined, as he put up 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. He did everything for Boston and even though he had three early turnovers, he played much more attentively after while still remaining aggressive. It wasn’t a perfect outing, but he was not shaken by Miami’s tough defense in Game 4 like he was earlier in the series. Plus, the 25-year-old showed up in the fourth quarter at last, which ultimately sealed the win:

Tatum 4th quarter buckets this series: 5 — Tonight

0 — First 3 games pic.twitter.com/kPVqmlOwqQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 24, 2023

Brown didn’t have as great an outing, but he didn’t hurt the team as he did in Game 3. He tallied 16 points, four assists, four rebounds and just one turnover. His two steals were also big and helped him put together a solid defensive game. If Tatum and Brown can continue to heat up and limit their turnovers, Boston will have a fair chance at extending its season.

2. The Celtics’ defense isn’t dead

Boston’s defense, which was once its pride and joy, seemed absent in Game 3. Miami was getting open look after open look and burying shots all night.

Conversely, the defense came to life in Game 4. The Celtics were making life difficult for the Heat rather than gifting them with open 3-pointers. Miami shot 43.6% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, which is a stark difference from its conversion of 56.8% from the field and 54.3% from deep in Game 4.

While the Heat were cooling off a bit from the perimeter on their own, for the most part, their Game 4 shooting decline was due to Boston’s defense. Wide open shots were harder to come by and the C’s were turning Miami over. The Heat had 15 turnovers to the Celtics’ 10, another turnaround from Game 3 when the home team had just nine turnovers and the C’s had 15.

That real Celtics defense. pic.twitter.com/4rp5BoPbba — Pull up shoot (@NElGHT_) May 24, 2023

Although it’s a bit frustrating that the Celtics haven’t played with this much defensive intensity all series, it was nice to see them bring it when they had to on Tuesday night.

1. Boston wins the crucial 3-point battle

The Celtics could not buy a 3-pointer for much of the Eastern Conference Finals. They went a lousy 11-for-42 from deep in Game 3 and were missing open and contested shots alike.

However, they found their rhythm in Game 4. Celtics center Al Horford, who has severely struggled from the perimeter lately, opened up the must-win contest with three triples in the first half. That helped set the tone for the Green Team, as the rest of the squad finally began to connect on their 3-point attempts.

With their treys, Tatum went 4-for-9, Derrick White went 3-for-7, Grant Williams went 4-for-6, and Horford finished 3-for-6. Altogether, Boston made 18 of its 45 triples, which is a decent 40% but much more similar to its regular 3-point efficiency. It seems simple, but when the C’s deep shots were falling they looked in control.

Solid shooting nights won’t always be there to fall back on, yet it helps when you create good opportunities. Boston was moving the ball well and generating more open looks than it has had all series. Doing that again will be key to success in Game 5.

BIG fan of the ball movement 💯 pic.twitter.com/uk2SJ0wiqg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 24, 2023

Ironically, the improved 3-point shooting did not mean it was a good all-around shooting performance. The Celtics missed six of their 18 free throws and squandered multiple layups. Boston was better in Game 4, yet that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have room for improvement in Game 5.

Now the challenge for Boston is to keep the momentum going in their favor on Thursday as they face a more motivated Heat team. Based on what they showed in Game 4, they are more than capable of doing so.