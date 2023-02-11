The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and the league’s structure has changed as a result. However, the Boston Celtics made only a single change to try and strengthen their frontcourt. Was it a meaningful enough addition, though? Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Celtics may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics acquired veteran big man Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for two second-round picks and Justin Jackson. Jackson had limited playing time after being carried out of training camp. Muscala can be absorbed into the Dennis Schroder traded player exception by the Celtics. They decided on this course of action instead of making a bigger move, such as acquiring Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs.

In truth, the addition of Mike Muscala is not terrible for the Celtics. In fact, when he’s on the floor, they can continue to use a five-out approach. They can even play him alongside Robert Williams if necessary. Of course, this Muscala addition won’t directly impact their chances of winning the Finals. Rather, they’re hoping it could keep Al Horford and Robert Williams rested for the next few months.

The trade added around $1.7 million in salary to the Celtics’ payroll. That brought their total salary and luxury tax penalties to about $6.3 million. This is a significant amount for a franchise that has carefully managed its financial commitments in recent years. However, remember that Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck gave Brad Stevens the green light to make changes. Right now, though, we’ll see if even more moves will be made as the team looks to fill out its roster through the buyout market.

Meanwhile, on the Poeltl front, the Raptors obtained the Austrian center. Toronto sent Khem Birch, a top-6 protected 2024 first-round pick, and two future second-round picks to San Antonio. Recall that Poeltl was originally drafted by the Raptors with the 9th overall pick in 2016. He was later traded to the Spurs as part of the Kawhi Leonard deal in 2018. This development basically triggered the Celtics’ move to get Muscala instead.

Additionally, the Celtics did not engage in any further discussions with the Brooklyn Nets regarding a potential trade for Kevin Durant. The Celtics were reportedly just not willing to meet the Nets’ asking price.

That said, let us look at the biggest mistake that the Celtics made at the trade deadline.

Celtics 2023 NBA trade deadline mistake: Missing out on Jakob Poeltl

The Celtics made a modest move at the trade deadline by acquiring Muscala. He currently averages 6.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.3 triples per game. He shoots 43.8 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s the only move Boston made, and it also signified a missed opportunity for the team.

The Celtics needed a quality big man to play alongside Horford and Time Lord. That should have been Poeltl. Now, they have Muscala, who will function as a “holding pattern” big at best. We don’t expect him to make a significant impact. Boston, however, is hoping that with five back-to-back games left on their regular-season schedule, Muscala’s presence helps preserve their main bigs. That means he’ll buy more time for starters Williams and Horford to rest their injuries and potentially play more minutes in the postseason. It’s a low-risk, low-reward move that doesn’t do much for this team’s chances.

Again, this is a bit of a letdown. The East opened up after both Kyrie Irving and Durant moved to the Western Conference. The Milwaukee Bucks improved by adding Jae Crowder — the player they exactly needed. Boston still has no answer for Joel Embiid, and even the Cavs’ athletic frontline will be a big problem.

Getting Muscala isn’t really a step back, but it certainly isn’t a step forward either. The Celtics stayed exactly where they were, while also watching other teams get ahead.

Regarding the missed opportunity to acquire Jakob Poeltl, the Celtics reportedly offered the Spurs a package consisting of Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari, and multiple future second-round picks. Keep in mind that the Spurs were initially seeking two first-round picks for Poeltl. It seems they lowered their demands since they didn’t get that many from Toronto. Still, we feel maybe Boston could have made a stronger offer if they really wanted Poeltl on board.

On the flip side, maybe even if the Celtics had added a first-round pick, they were unlikely to outbid the Raptors’ offer. This is due to the perceived lower value of their pick compared to Toronto’s, considering Boston’s positive long-term outlook. Also, while Pritchard remains an attractive trade asset for many teams, the Spurs saw Gallinari’s player option for next season as a negative. That’s especially for a rebuilding team like the Spurs. Take note that the 34-year-old is coming off a torn ACL.

Poeltl was putting up impressive numbers for the Spurs this season, with an average of 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. However, he is also in the final year of his contract. That made any potential trade with Boston a likely short-term solution. Remember that the Celtics already have a solid starting frontcourt with Williams and Horford (when healthy). Horford also recently signed a two-year extension with the team. They also have Grant Williams, Luke Kornet, and Blake Griffin to provide bench depth.

Still, here’s what they missed out on. Poeltl is an excellent interior defender, though he lacks outside shooting ability. He surely could have provided a significant upgrade at center for the Celtics, who were really looking to bolster that position heading into the playoffs.