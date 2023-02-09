The 2023 NBA trade deadline is here, and we’ve already had a flurry of activity leading up to deadline day. That includes an absolute whopper of a Kevin Durant trade overnight, which sent shockwaves throughout the rest of the NBA.

This followed in the footsteps of Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers loading up with a three-team trade involving the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves. Russell Westbrook is heading to the Jazz (and then somewhere else after an expected buyout), while D’Angelo Russell returns to the Lakers and Mike Conley reunites with Rudy Gobert in Minnesota.

Other trades have gone down in the last day as well, and there should be plenty more activity as we hit the 3 p.m. ET 2023 NBA trade deadline. Let’s look at all the trades from the week, with the most recent move first on the list.

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker

Nets trade Kevin Durant to Suns: KD was reportedly eyeing the Suns last offseason, but no deal came to fruition. With Kyrie Irving off to Dallas, Durant made it known he wanted to go to Phoenix now, and the Nets acquiesced by sending their superstar along with T.J. Warren to the desert for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. There’s also a 2028 pick swap involved.

Raptors reunite with Jakob Poeltl: While everybody thought the Toronto Raptors would be sellers, they went out and made a buying move to get Poeltl back from the San Antonio Spurs. Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and two future second-round picks head to San Antonio. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean Toronto won’t sell.

Knicks snag Josh Hart from Blazers: The Knicks are reuniting former Villanova teammates Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson with this deal. New York is sending Portland Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono and a protected 2023 first-round pick.

Lakers-Jazz-Timberwolves pull off three-team blockbuster: The Russell Westbrook trade finally happened, with Westbrook going to Utah as part of a three-team trade. In addition to getting D’Angelo Russell in the deal, the Lakers are also getting key role players in Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as they look to get back in the playoff picture.

Nets send Walker Kessler to Kings: This small deal happened soon after the Kyrie Irving trade and before the Kevin Durant fireworks.

Heat dump Dewayne Dedmon: The Miami Heat sent Dewayne Dedmon to the San Antonio Spurs to help clear money and a roster spot.

Mavs acquire Kyrie Irving: While many thought the Lakers would get Kyrie Irving, it was the Dallas Mavericks that swooped in to give Luka Doncic a co-star after the mercurial point guard asked out of Brooklyn. The Mavs sent the Nets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks (2027, 2029).