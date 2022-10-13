Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private.

If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, his recent Twitter activity all but confirms this rumor to be true.

On Wednesday, Brown retweeted a controversial tweet from Dutch politician Rob Roos, who is currently also a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), that decries the mandatory administration of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. The Celtics star has since deleted his tweet, but the folks over on reddit have kept receipts:

Jaylen Brown did not say anything about the tweet, so it’s really hard to tell what his message is. However, the fact that he re-tweeted such a strong message against the vaccine appears to have revealed his true feelings about this highly-polarizing issue.

For their part, Celtics fans were quick to react to Brown’s recent actions:

me stepping up to the plate to argue with random right-wing accounts with egg avis over jaylen brown sharing vaccine misinformation pic.twitter.com/n5wIcUFubT — sixers jim 🏀 (@yung__mean) October 12, 2022

@FCHWPO Great Jaylen Brown is spreading vaccine misinformation. Cool cool. — John (@Shaugie) October 12, 2022

Y’all surprised at Jaylen brown being a vaccine nut lol like we didn’t see him smash his head in that Minnesota game — 📌 (@Dukekieranviki1) October 12, 2022

While there were more than a few keyboard warriors that were quick to criticize Brown for supposedly spreading misinformation about the vaccine, others took a more supportive stance (somewhat):

All he did was retweet an article in which the CEO of Pfizer said that the vaccine does NOT reduce transmission. If this is misinformation, then your issue is with the CEO of the company that was giving the shots and not Jaylen Brown. So which is it? — Celtics Chip Szn (@whotookyastackz) October 12, 2022

I see people are mad at Jaylen Brown for his retweets on the COVID vaccine. I’m more concerned about him liking a tweet that suggested Brady should have gone to jail for the PPP loan — PapaMace69 Steeve Ho You Fat’s #1 fan (@PapaMace69) October 12, 2022

What you can say for sure is that even the folks on the mean streets of Twitter remain divided on this very controversial issue. This has always been the case with regard to the COVID vaccine not only in America but across the globe as well. The fact of the matter is that this debate isn’t going away anytime soon.