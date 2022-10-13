fbpx
Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news

Celtics, Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private.

If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, his recent Twitter activity all but confirms this rumor to be true.

On Wednesday, Brown retweeted a controversial tweet from Dutch politician Rob Roos, who is currently also a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), that decries the mandatory administration of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide. The Celtics star has since deleted his tweet, but the folks over on reddit have kept receipts:

Jaylen Brown did not say anything about the tweet, so it’s really hard to tell what his message is. However, the fact that he re-tweeted such a strong message against the vaccine appears to have revealed his true feelings about this highly-polarizing issue.

For their part, Celtics fans were quick to react to Brown’s recent actions:

While there were more than a few keyboard warriors that were quick to criticize Brown for supposedly spreading misinformation about the vaccine, others took a more supportive stance (somewhat):

What you can say for sure is that even the folks on the mean streets of Twitter remain divided on this very controversial issue. This has always been the case with regard to the COVID vaccine not only in America but across the globe as well. The fact of the matter is that this debate isn’t going away anytime soon.

