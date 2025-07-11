Brandon Lowe was one of three Tampa Bay Rays infielders to make the 2025 MLB All-Star Game after Junior Caminero was added as a replacement for banged up Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman. However, Lowe will not take part in the Midsummer Classic after being sidelined with an injury.

The Rays have placed Lowe on the 10-day injured list with left oblique tightness, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topokin. Top prospect Curtis Mead got recalled following Lowe’s IL designation.

Despite finishing top 10 in MVP voting twice, in 2020 and in his 39-homer, 99-RBI 2021 campaign, this is just Lowe’s second All-Star nod. The other came in his rookie season in 2019.

The Rays second baseman put together a strong first half this year, slashing .272/.324/.487 with 19 home runs, 50 RBI, 54 runs scored, a 125 OPS+ and 1.3 bWAR in 84 games. But now he’ll once again hit the injured list.

While this is Lowe’s first trip to the IL in 2025, he has a history of missing time with injuries. The eighth-year veteran has only played more than 109 games once in his career (in 2021). And, before this season, he had only topped 82 games three times.

Lowe last appeared for the Rays on July 6, leaving Tampa Bay’s win over the Minnesota Twins early with discomfort in his side. The team placed him on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 8 so, with the All-Star break, Lowe may not miss much action. However, recovery from an oblique injury is notoriously difficult to predict.

The Rays picked up Lowe’s option over the offseason, keeping the 30-year-old vet around on a $10.5 million salary for 2025. However, as the deadline approaches, there is growing interest in the veteran second baseman.

Mead, who was the organization’s top position player prospect in 2023, will get another shot at proving himself at the major league level. He made his debut with the Rays in 2023 but only logged 24 games. He was again called up the following year but struggled and couldn’t stick around. And Mead has 47 games with Tampa Bay in 2025. But after hitting .225 with a .663 OPS he was sent back to Triple-A.

The Rays are just 3-8 since end of June. Despite an opportunity to take control of the division during New York’s recent six-game skid, Tampa Bay couldn’t capitalize. The team is now in third place in the AL East, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays by 4.5 games.