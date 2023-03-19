Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Utah Jazz fans are in pure ecstasy right now after clinching a crucial win against the Boston Celtics at home. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did the team improved their chances of qualifying for a Play-In spot, but they also absolutely entertained in a game capped off by a clutch block from rookie Walker Kessler.

With five seconds left in the game and the Jazz ahead by just one, 118-117, the Celtics had one last shot attempt for the win. Instead of going for Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, however, Malcolm Brogdon inbounded the ball to Grant Williams who then proceeded to try to play hero with the clock winding down.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, Williams failed horribly in his attempt, with Kessler manning the middle and ready to reject him.

Walker Kessler with the CLUTCH block to seal the win for the Jazz over the Celtics 🚨pic.twitter.com/2wXxS5xvMM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 19, 2023

The Celtics really messed up that play, with Brogdon seemingly rushing it when Brown was just making a move. Whatever the case may be, Jazz fans are definitely happy with the result. Not to mention that their rookie big man–whom they got as part of the massive trade package for Rudy Gobert–stepped up big time and starred for the team when they needed it most.

“I am sure this has been mentioned but Walker Kessler is fabulous tonight. Absolutely fabulous,” Jazz radio voice David Locke tweeted.

“Jazz fans already know, but Walker Kessler is putting the league on notice,” another Twitter user said.

A third fan shared, “Walker Kessler is, no joke, Brook Lopez 2.0! Certainly his defense is up to par with what Brook is capable of…GW BLK’s.”

“Walker Kessler has been the most impactful rookie this season. It’s very staggering to observe,” a fourth supporter added.

Here are more reactions to Kessler’s clutch performance:

WALKER KESSLER SAVES THE GAME WITH A BLOCK!! JAZZ BEAT THE BEST ROAD TEAM IN THE LEAGUE OFF A THT/LAURI SPECIAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x5gTBJZzk4 — Jazz For 3  (@JazzForThree) March 19, 2023

Walker Kessler gets the game saving block on Grant Williams and the @utahjazz down the @celtics 118-117. Jazz were down as many as 19 in the second quarter as Boston's disastrous stretch continues. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HXTRR9NNPd — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 19, 2023

Wow! Walker Kessler Is the greatest basketball player of all time. Great day today on prizepicks and on sportsbooks! pic.twitter.com/Dri22VQgVR — Dylan Games (@DylanMoney22) March 19, 2023

It was undoubtedly a play to remember for Walker Kessler. However, all of the Jazz also deserve credit for the win. The team trailed by as much as 19 points in the game, but they crawled their way back before Kessler sealed the deal.

The Jazz surely deserves to celebrate the win.