The Boston Celtics can become the first team in NBA history overcome a 3-0 series deficit and win it if they beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night.

No matter the result, the game will mark history in itself.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Heat and Celtics, who saw their Eastern Conference Final series go to seven games last season, are playing in a Game 7 in consecutive series for the first time since 1994-95.

The Heat and Celtics will face off in a Game 7 for the 2nd straight year. This is the first time opposing teams will play in a Game 7 in consecutive years since 1994-95. It is the 6th time overall. pic.twitter.com/mRz9GnHF7h — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 28, 2023

It is the sixth time this has happened.

This has been a wild series. Miami looked like it was going to advance to the NBA Finals after it took a 3-0 lead, including two road victories and a blowout home win.

But Boston has roared back.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Celtics won Games 4 and 5 by double digits. Saturday, they won Game 6 in Miami thanks to a buzzer-beating tip-in from guard Derrick White.

White’s layup was after Heat guard Jimmy Butler hit three consecutive free throws to give his team a 103-102 lead.

Boston’s comeback is led by Jayson Tatum, who has averaged 28.3 points on 50 percent shooting in Games 4 through 6.

In Game 6, Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points on 8-of-22 shooting. He missed all eight of his 3-point attempts but went 15-of-15 at the free-throw line. Tatum also had 12 rebounds and five assists.

The winner of this series will face the Denver Nuggets, who won the Western Conference, in the NBA Finals.

Miami is looking to reach the Finals for the second time in the last four seasons. Meanwhile, the Celtics are seeking their second straight Finals appearance to avenge their loss last season against the Golden State Warriors.